FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.90.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.61. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $468.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

