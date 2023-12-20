FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $468.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.82 and its 200-day moving average is $431.61.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 124.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.