Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

