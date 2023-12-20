Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.