Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.320-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.32-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of EXC opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Exelon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

