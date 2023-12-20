Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

EVBG stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $980.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

