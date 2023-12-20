Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 2.8 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.