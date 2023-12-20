ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) CEO David Ross Parkinson Purchases 9,223 Shares

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) CEO David Ross Parkinson acquired 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,052.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EPIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
