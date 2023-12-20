ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) CEO David Ross Parkinson Purchases 9,223 Shares

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) CEO David Ross Parkinson acquired 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,212.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,052.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 138,373 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 582.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

EPIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

