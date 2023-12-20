Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 405,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $13,616,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Stories

