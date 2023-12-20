Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

