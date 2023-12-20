Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
