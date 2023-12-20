Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$34.83 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$27.51 and a 1 year high of C$44.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

