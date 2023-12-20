EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

