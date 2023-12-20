Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 386,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Emerald by 508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 120.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 155,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 33.3% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

EEX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

