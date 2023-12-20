Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

LLY stock opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.77 and a 200-day moving average of $533.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

