Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 12.9 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.