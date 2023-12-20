Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 12.9 %
EKSO stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
