eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Cornelius Boone Sells 4,930 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

eBay Stock Up 2.7 %

eBay stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

