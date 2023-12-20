Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGLE. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

