Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.37.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.