Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.37.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
