E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 6,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

