Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.