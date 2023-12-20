Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

