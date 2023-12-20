Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

