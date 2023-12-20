Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

