Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.