Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

