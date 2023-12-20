Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $353.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

