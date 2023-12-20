Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $72.06 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.
View Our Latest Report on ABBV
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.