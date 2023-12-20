Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 53 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $353.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

