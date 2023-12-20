Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DG stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

