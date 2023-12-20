Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Redburn Atlantic Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic analyst D. Nedialkova now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of DG opened at $130.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

