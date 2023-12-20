Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

DFS opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 952.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

