Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

