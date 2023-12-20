Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

