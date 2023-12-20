Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Deswell Industries Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.24.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
