Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Trading of Deswell Industries

About Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.