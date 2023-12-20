Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $168.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

