DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

