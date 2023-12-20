Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

