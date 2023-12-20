Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $165.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.