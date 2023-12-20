Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher stock opened at $229.14 on Monday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

