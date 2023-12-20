Cwm LLC Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

