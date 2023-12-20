Cwm LLC Sells 4,589 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

