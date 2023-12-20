Cwm LLC Sells 13,378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $181.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

