Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $238.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $243.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

