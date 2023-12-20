Cwm LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.