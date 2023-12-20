Cwm LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.