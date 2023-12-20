Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

