Cwm LLC Buys 39,211 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

