Cwm LLC Buys 24,906 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.