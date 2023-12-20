Cwm LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.